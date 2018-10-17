Gajapati limping back to normalcy

By Express News Service

PARLAKHEMUNDI : Gajapati , which suffered extensive damage due to Titli and floods, is limping back to normalcy. Around 90 per cent of places in the district got back power supply on Tuesday while sanitation works have been expedited with 20 teams of workers from Berhampur Municipal Corporation being deployed to clean up the entire district. As many as 200 youth volunteers of BJD are helping the sanitation workers in cleaning up the debris.

Distribution of 50 kg rice and `1,000 to beneficiaries of National Food Security Act (NFSA) and Odisha Food Security scheme was started on Tuesday in both rural and urban areas of the district, said Collector Anupam Saha.

As many as 1,14,369 beneficiaries would receive the benefit. This apart, 614 free kitchens are functioning in the district to provide food to 72,545 people every day. Officials of RWSS said mobile generator sets have been installed to make drinking water supply projects functional at blocks where power supply is yet to be restored.

On the other hand, compensation of `4 lakh each was provided to family members of 15 persons who lost their lives in landslides in Baraghar village in Rayagada block on Tuesday, by Dhaneswar Bhuyan, the chairperson of Rayagada block and Gopalpur MLA Pradeep Panigrahi.Pradesh Congress Committee president Niranjan Patnaik and other members of the party also met villagers on Baraghar on the day.