Odisha government amends Biju Kandhamal Gajapati Yojana after CAG rap

BHUBANESWAR: The State Government has made some amendments to the guidelines and modalities of Biju Kandhamal ‘O’ Gajapati Yojana (BKGY) after it came under severe criticism from the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) for failing to achieve desired results in the special area development initiative.

As per a resolution made by the Planning and Convergence Department, the outlay allocated to Kandhamal and Gajapati districts under District Windows of BKGY will be implemented partly as State sector and partly as district sector scheme.

“At least two-third of the allocation will be earmarked for the State sector and one-third of the allocation for district sector. Each district Collector will ensure preparation of separate action plan for both the sectors within the allocated amount in a specified manner,” said an official.

The action plan under district sector will be examined and approved by the District Planning Committee (DPC) and submitted to the P&C Department for final approval. The action plan under the State sector, instead of being routed through the DPC, will be submitted to the Department for Government approval.



“The grassroots level consultation will be part and parcel of the Plan formulation in both the cases. While preparing the action plan, attempt will be made to execute the schemes and initiatives utilising the resources under the existing schemes other than the BKGY, which would be utilised to fund infrastructure and livelihood gaps,” the official added.

Earlier, the CAG had brought to fore misplaced priority in selection of projects, non-involvement of people in formulation, implementation and monitoring of programmes and diversion of funds to non-BKGY activities.

Launched in 2009-10 with `1.5 crore special assistance for each block in Kandhamal and Gajapati districts per annum, the BKGY aimed at focusing on sectors like rural electrification, construction of all weather roads, livelihood initiatives and social security net for physically challenged, orphans and destitute.