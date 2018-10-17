Home States Odisha

Two meet watery grave in Jajpur

Two persons, including a minor, met watery gave in separate incidents in Jajpur district on Tuesday.

Published: 17th October 2018 01:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2018 07:57 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

JAIPUR: Two persons, including a minor, met watery gave in separate incidents in Jajpur district on Tuesday.In the first incident, a four-year-old boy drowned in rainwater that had collected in the courtyard of his house in Kapila village under Binjharpur police limits in Jajpur district on Tuesday afternoon.

The low-lying courtyard was filled with the rainwater following cyclone Titili-induced rains for three consecutive days in the area. The deceased has been identified as Kanha Malik, son of Pradeep Malik.

According to family sources, the child was playing near the courtyard when he slipped into the rainwater. The child’s mother raised an alarm and later the boy was fished out of the water and rushed to the local hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.

In the second such incident, an elderly person from Ramachandrapur under Bari police limits in the district drowned in Brahmani river on Tuesday. The deceased was identified as 65-year-old Dasaratha Jena. The incident took place while he was taking bath in Ramachandrapur ghat of Brahmani river in the afternoon. He was swept away in the strong current.  The body of the deceased is yet to be found.

