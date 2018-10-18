Cyclone Titli aftermath: Restoration of Gunupur section in full swing

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Work to restore railway tracks at Nuapada-Gunupur section of Waltair Division, which suffered heavy damage due to cyclone Titli, is being done on war footing. More than 300 workers apart from railway teams including track specialists, bridge engineers, signal and telecom engineers have been engaged in the restoration work at the section that incurred a loss of `3.5 crore due to the cyclone. The storm had uprooted several trees while the heavy rains that followed caused huge damage to infrastructure on the section. About half km track was completely washed out.

Besides, station buildings at Parlakhemundi, Pathapatnam and Naupada along with signal poles, overhead electric masts and station equipment suffered heavy damage. To make matters worse, roads leading to the section too were damaged. However, railway teams started the restoration work on a priority basis and four heavy duty proclainers were engaged round-the-clock to help the workers.

Recently, Divisional Railway Manager Mukul Saran Mathur inspected the cyclone affected areas in the division to assess the damage and also interacted with railway employees and their family members residing in railway colonies. Railway sources said around 300 metre track has already been repaired by the workers and the restoration is likely to be completed by October 21.