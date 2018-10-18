December date to make Odisha state government buildings disabled-friendly

Home States Odisha

For other major cities, the deadline is December 2019.

BHUBANESWAR:  With the State Government failing to make at least 50 per cent public buildings in the Capital accessible for differently-abled persons under Accessible India Campaign, the Department of Social Security and Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (SSEPD) has asked all departments concerned to make adequate budget provision and ensure that the target is fulfilled by year end.

For other major cities, the deadline is December 2019. Officials said apart from Bhubaneswar, the State Government has identified 10 other cities/ towns - Cuttack, Puri, Balasore, Baripada, Rourkela, Sambalpur, Balangir, Jharsuguda, Berhampur and Jeypore - where at least 50 pc government buildings will be made friendly for the differently- abled by 2019 end. “Budget provision has to be made by Works, Housing and Urban Development, Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Department to make the government buildings fully accessible throughout the State,” said SSEPD Director Susanta Mohapatra to the heads of departments in a letter recently.

He further asked the Secretaries of different departments including Home, General Administration, Health and Family Welfare, Transport, School and Mass Education, Technical Education and Higher Education to instruct district executors concerned to implement the project immediately. The capital missed July 2018 deadline to make 50 pc of its buildings accessible by differently- abled persons. The Government, however, had acknowledged that it was a contravention of the order of Supreme Court which had strictly asked the Centre and States to achieve the target within the given time. Sources said 21 buildings in the Capital have been identified for the purpose.

The buildings include offices of BDA and BMC, Municipal hospitals, Utkal University, Ekamra College, Maharshi College, Odisha State Cooperative Bank, Odisha State Cooperative Housing Corporation, Institute of Engineers, Science Park, OTDC Pantha Niwas, Tourism Bhawan, Insurance office and Baramunda bus stand. However, all these buildings are yet to be made completely accessible for the differently-abled.

Departments will take up retrofitting work in these buildings. Meanwhile, sources said SSEPD Department has also asked IT Department to ensure accessibility of documents available in Government websites by differently-abled persons within a stipulated time frame and take immediate steps to make these websites accessible for all.

