Farm equipment boost to agro service centres

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In order to boost farm output, the State Government has asked officials to expedite process for setting up of agro service centres and agriculture machinery hiring hubs at Primary Agriculture Cooperative Society and Large Area Multi Purpose Cooperative Society. It has been decided to supply farm equipment, including combine harvesters to 31 PACS in the State in the first phase and Orissa Agro Industries Corporation Limited (OAIC) entrusted with the responsibility.

At a recent review meeting, Secretary of Cooperation Department Ranjana Chopra expressed concern for nongrounding of the scheme. She advised officials concerned for successful implementation of the scheme as it is likely to be extended to other PACS and LAMPCS on the basis of success rate. The authorities of OAIC and Agricultural Promotion and Investment Corporation of Odisha Limited (APICOL) have been asked to select equipment considering the demand of farmers and soil condition.

Since combine harvester is not suitable for hilly areas, the LAMPS located in hilly terrains have been advised to go for substitute implements depending on local condition. Even as the OAIC maintained that selection of equipment has been completed and tender would be floated soon, Chopra directed the officials to pull up socks and hand over the equipment to PACS by end of November.

While it has been decided that the tractor will be common for all PACS and LAMPS, other farm equipment will be purchased as per the requirement and soil condition. “If not feasible, combine harvester would be dropped and other equipment opted so that the PACS will not be burdened with loan. The minimum equipment required for an ASC will be restricted to `32 lakh,” said an Cooperation De p a r tment official.

The Secretary has also asked to finalise the terms of condition of financing and recovery of loan component of National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (Nabard) besides the deposit of margin money by concerned PACS and LAIMPCS to expedite the execution of agreement. Meanwhile, the Nabard has been urged to continue the grant facility to PACS. The facility for a grant of Rs 1.5 lakh for farm equipment was withdrawn recently.