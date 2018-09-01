Bhubaneswar Development Authority’s plastic ban from today

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) will launch a three-day plastic collection drive and create awareness among citizens from Saturday. The move of the civic body is a part of its earlier announcement of making its parks and market complexes free of plastic from September 1. “We had announced to make parks and market complexes plastic free to mark our 36th Foundation Day.

Accordingly, a plastic collection drive will be launched from September 1 to 3 and those found using the environment hazardous material will be penalised,” said an official from BDA. With the help of NGOs, the BDA will also organise Information, Education and Communication (IEC) activities to sensitise people on the issue, the official added. The BDA authorities have urged the recognised morning walkers’ and park goers’ associations to implement the ban. Besides, squads will be formed to enforce the ban.

The fine collected from people using plastic in parks would be utilised for development activities of the parks. Meanwhile, the BDA Karmachari United Forum has welcomed the move and resolved to implement it strongly. “The forum members will reach out to residents to encourage them not to use plastic and polythene bags,” said BDA Workers Association president NK Mohanty. The BDA has also decided to make its office premises plasticfree. To discourage employees from using plastic bottles, drinking water fountains would be placed on each floor of its office at Sachivalaya Marg from September 1.