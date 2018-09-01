Jharsuguda airport to open on September 22: Dharmendra Pradhan

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR/JHARSUGUDA: Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the newly built airport at Jharsuguda and lay the foundation stone for renovation of the Talcher fertiliser plant on September 22. He said Rs 1300 crore will be invested for revival of the fertiliser plant.

The Jharsuguda airport has been built over an area of 909.22 acres at a cost of Rs 175 crore of which the State Government has contributed Rs 50 crore. It has been given 4-C category licence.

The Prime Minister is also likely to dedicate a new railway line of the Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL) between Jharsuguda and Sardega in Sundargarh district and two new coal mines in Sundargarh district. The railway line has been constructed to transport 100 million tonne of coal from Basundhara area of Hemgit block under MCL.

Pradhan said besides fertilisers, the Talcher plant will produce gas from coal, ammonia, urea and methanol.

The Union Minister said the Prime Minister will address public meetings at Jharsuguda and Talcher.