Home States Odisha

JK Paper declares lockout

CITU vice-president Bishnu Mohanty said they will hold meetings with allied groups and supporters. The union leaders had declined the request of the administration to call off the strike.

Published: 01st September 2018 08:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2018 08:21 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

RAYAGADA: JK Paper on Friday announced lockout at its manufacturing plant here after the workers, who are on an agitation, refused to call off their strike following a tripartite meeting to discuss their issues.

At the meeting held on Thursday, representatives of labourer unions had sought immediate hike in wages to Rs 18,000 per month. But, the JKPM management said it cannot take any decision on the ongoing issues.

CITU vice-president Bishnu Mohanty said they will hold meetings with allied groups and supporters. The union leaders had declined the request of the administration to call off the strike.

Meanwhile, JK Paper Mills Workers’ union, led by Chitaranjan Mohanty, submitted a memorandum to the Collector stating that after the lockout was declared by JKPM, their work has come to a halt. The union has sought the intervention of the district administration in breaking the deadlock, which has been continuing for eight days.

Harendranath Chandan, president of both the labour unions, said they were staging  agitation  in a peaceful manner and the lockout declared by JKPM management is illegal and an attempt to create industrial unrest.

Sub-Collector Prabir Kumar Naik said, “Efforts are on to resolve the issue as soon as possible by calling both the parties to the negotiating table to avert any kind of untoward situation. Additional forces have been deployed to maintain law and order in the industrial area of JKPM.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
JK Paper Bishnu Mohanty CITU vice-president

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Image used for representational purpose
Asian games: Archers overwhelmed to see warm welcome at Delhi Airport
Women's discus throw bronze medalist India's Seema Punia stands on the podium during the athletics competition at the 18th Asian Games in Jakarta, Indonesia, Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018. | AP
Bronze-winner Seema Punia donates Asian games pocket money to Kerala flood victims
Gallery
Rajkummar Rao is known for his unique choice of roles in his movies. Some of his well known performances are from Love Sex Aur Dhoka, Kai Po Che!, Queen, CityLights, Newton, and Bareilly Ki Barfi. On the Bollywood star's birthday, here are some upcoming films that he will be seen in, in the next two years.
On Rajkummar Rao's birthday, here are five films to look forward to
Five activists were arrested and have been put on house-arrest till September 6 for alleged links with Maoists. They were charged under an anti-terror law after their names emerged during the Pune Police's investigation in the Bhima-Koregaon violence. IN
Meet the five human rights activists detained in the Bhima Koregaon violence case