Home States Odisha

Man gets life imprisonment for raping minor niece

The first such conviction in the State after the Criminal Law Amendment Ordinance, 2018 came into force stipulating death penalty or life-term for rape of girl below 12 years.

Published: 01st September 2018 08:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2018 08:03 AM   |  A+A-

HANDCUFF, ARREST

Image for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A special court in Odisha on Friday awarded life imprisonment to a 30-year-old man for raping his six-year-old niece, the first such conviction in the State after the Criminal Law Amendment Ordinance, 2018 came into force stipulating death penalty or life-term for rape of girl below 12 years.

The Special Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Court at Balasore charged the accused Banthu Marandi guilty of committing the heinous act on the child on May 9 this year and awarded the sentence. Judge Ajanta Sadangi also imposed a fine of `10,000 on the convict and ordered additional four months of rigorous imprisonment in case of default of payment. Marandi, a resident of Srikona Adivasi Sahi within Chandipur police limits, had raped the victim, his niece, at his house taking advantage of the absence of other family members.

Neighbours came to the victim’s rescue after hearing her screams and informed police. Subsequently, the accused was arrested and sent to judicial custody after his bail plea was rejected. Special Public Prosecutor Pranab Panda said the victim was staying with her maternal uncle Marandi following death of her mother in 2015. “A month after death of her newborn brother, her mother succumbed to health complications. Days after the twin tragedies, her father left home deserting the girlchild. Since then, she was residing with her uncle,” he said. While charge-sheet for the case was filed on May 21 and trial started on June 26, the process was completed in 111 days.

The accused was tried under Sections 376 (AB), 376 (f) (k) (n) of IPC and Section 6 of POCSO Act. The court examined 12 witnesses including the investigating officer, 26 documents and six material objects before pronouncing the judgment. Additional DG of Crime Branch Santosh Kumar Upadhyay had declared it a ‘Red Flag Case’ (heinous crime against a woman to be dealt with top priority) and Balasore SP Jugal Kishore Banoth was asked to supervise the investigation. “Since it was a red flag case, the charge-sheet was filed within 12 days in accordance with the provisions enjoined under the new Criminal Law Amendment Ordinance,” the SP said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Protection of Children from Sexual Offences POCSO life imprisonment

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Image used for representational purpose
Asian games: Archers overwhelmed to see warm welcome at Delhi Airport
Women's discus throw bronze medalist India's Seema Punia stands on the podium during the athletics competition at the 18th Asian Games in Jakarta, Indonesia, Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018. | AP
Bronze-winner Seema Punia donates Asian games pocket money to Kerala flood victims
Gallery
Rajkummar Rao is known for his unique choice of roles in his movies. Some of his well known performances are from Love Sex Aur Dhoka, Kai Po Che!, Queen, CityLights, Newton, and Bareilly Ki Barfi. On the Bollywood star's birthday, here are some upcoming films that he will be seen in, in the next two years.
On Rajkummar Rao's birthday, here are five films to look forward to
Five activists were arrested and have been put on house-arrest till September 6 for alleged links with Maoists. They were charged under an anti-terror law after their names emerged during the Pune Police's investigation in the Bhima-Koregaon violence. IN
Meet the five human rights activists detained in the Bhima Koregaon violence case