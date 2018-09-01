Home States Odisha

Odisha: IAS officers' association condemn mob attack

The association, in a release, on Friday asserted that they stand in solidarity with the IAS officers' who were attacked.

Published: 01st September 2018 11:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2018 11:39 AM   |  A+A-

Mob

For representational purposes

By ANI

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha IAS Officers Association on Friday condemned the mob attack on two officers in Maharashtra's Nandurbar in August. The officers also requested Maharashtra government to order an enquiry.

The association also said that safety of the officers must be ensured in order for them to discharge their responsibilities in free and fair manner.

In the press release, the association urged the Maharashtra government to "act swiftly and bring perpetrators to justice."

Odisha IAS officers association mob attack

