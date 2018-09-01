Students protest headmaster suspension in Kendrapara

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: Protesting the suspension of headmaster of Kakharuni Upper Primary School, locals and students locked the school building at Kakharuni under Pattamundai block on Friday. The headmaster, Ramachandra Mishra, was suspended for misusing Rs 62,000 meant for providing mid-day meal. He had reportedly spent the money for repairing the dilapidated school building, as per the decision of the school managing committee.

The allegation of funds misuse was brought by some locals who apprised the Commissioner of Schools and Mass Education. Assistant Director, Mid-day Meal, conducted an inquiry on the direction of State Nodal Officer, Gangadhar Sahoo and found that the headmaster spent Rs 62,000 meant for MDM in repairing the school building and misappropriated 14 quintals of rice by not providing noon meal to the students from December to March. As per the report, the headmaster was suspended ”, said Block Education Officer, Himanshu Bhusan Ojha.

On Friday, agitating villagers forcefully locked the school building and blocked the main road at Kakharuni in support of the headmaster and termed the repairs as beneficial for the students.

“We will continue our agitation if the officials do not revoke the suspension order”, said Kalakar Pradhan, chairman of the School Managing Committee.