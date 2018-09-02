All eyes on BJP’s stand in House

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With the monsoon session of the State Assembly beginning September 4, the stand of the BJP in the House will be watched closely. Amid talks of a tacit understanding between BJD and BJP post-Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairperson elections, the latter’s approach to the ruling party on the floor will give a glimpse into the political equations shaping up in the State ahead of next year’s elections.

The move of BJD chief Naveen Patnaik to support NDA candidate and the wholesome praise heaped on him by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party president Amit Shah has left the State leaders confused.

The party had been projecting itself as the main challenger to the BJD in the State following its encouraging show in the panchayat polls last year when it raised vote share significantly from 15 per cent to 32 per cent. This had also led to finalisation of the war cry of Mission 120 plus in Odisha, endorsed by Shah himself.

However, things have changed sharply since, with the BJD’s growing closeness to the BJP at the Central level. The Central party leadership as well as the State unit has off late been muted in criticism of the State Government.

Leader of the BJP Legislature Party KV Singh Deo, though, asserted there would be no let up in attacking the Government’s failures in the Assembly. “There are several issues to corner the BJD Government during the session. Non-payment of crop insurance to farmers and the deteriorating law and order situation in the State are some of the major issues. The issues to be raised in the House will be discussed in the Legislature party”, he said.

The Congress on its part is sharpening its weapons to corner the Government in the House. Leader of the Opposition Narasingh Mishra also said non-payment of crop insurance to the farmers will be one of the major issues. Several farmers have committed suicide for not getting crop insurance, he said.

Mishra said the Government has not taken any step for the appointment of Lokayukta even after the direction of the Supreme Court in this regard. Besides, the growing unemployment problem and non-fulfilment of promises made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJD in this regard, lack of infrastructure in health and education sectors, shortage of doctors and school teachers will be raised, he added.

Government Chief Whip Amar Prasad Satpathy, however, said the Government will respond to all the issues raised by the Opposition. The Supplementary Budget and resolution for formation of Vidhan Parishad in Odisha will be passed during the session. The BJD will also raise fuel price hike and the Mahanadi river water dispute between Odisha and Chhattisgarh, he informed.