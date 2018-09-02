SCBMCH gears up to tackle swine flu

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Special Swine Flu Ward in SCB Medical College and Hospital (SCBMCH) has been made functional after a decision in this regard was taken at a high-level meeting presided by SCB superintendent Dr Prasanna Kumar Debata recently.

The meeting was attended by SCB administrative officer Kalpataru Behera, emergency officer Dr Bhubananda Maharana and doctors of Pulmonary Medicine Department.

With swine flu cases reported from various parts of the State, the SCBMCH authorities last year had opened a 16-bed special ward which functioned from Isolation Ward located between Diarrhoea and Skin Departments to prevent the spread of highly contagious H1N1 infection.

As many as six beds were kept reserved for critical care with ventilator facility while the rest 10 beds were earmarked for general swine flu patients. The ward was shut down after the number of patients abated. “Last year, we had opened a special isolated ward with all required infrastructure to provide treatment to swine flu patients. We have made it functional again to meet any emergency,” said Dr Maharana.

While no swine flu patient has been admitted to the hospital yet, decision has been taken to procure necessary life saving medicines from Odisha State Medical Corporation Limited.

Notably, a woman from Nachuni in Khurda district, admitted to a private hospital in Bhubaneswar on August 26, was found afflicted with the disease after her cough sample tested H1N1 positive. Last year, the State had registered 50 swine flu deaths while around 400 patients had tested positive for H1N1 infection.

Points to ponder

■ SCBMCH has an existing Special Swine Flu Ward with all required infrastructure

■ The special ward will keep patients in isolation to prevent spread of contagious H1N1 virus

■ No swine flu patient has been admitted to the hospital yet

■ SCB authorities to procure necessary life saving medicines from Odisha State Medical Corporation Limited

■ 50 Swine Flu deaths were reported from across the State last year while around 400 patients had tested positive for H1N1 virus