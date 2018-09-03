Home States Odisha

Burning of leaves caused by hydrogen fluoride: OSPCB

THE recent burning of leaves in Brindaban Colony and Golf Field area in the Port City was caused by hydrogen fluoride (HF) concentration in the air.

Published: 03rd September 2018 03:11 AM

By Express News Service

PARADIP: THE recent burning of leaves in Brindaban Colony and Golf Field area in the Port City was caused by hydrogen fluoride (HF) concentration in the air.

This was stated in a report of Odisha State Pollution Control Board (OSPCB) based on samples collected from the affected trees. However, the report does not mention the industries from where the HF was discharged into the atmosphere. Environmentalists said HF forms corrosive and penetrating hydro-fluoric acid upon contact with moisture and is dangerous for both human beings and trees. The gas can cause blindness due to rapid deterioration of cornea.

Sources said the pollution control agency has not yet been able to identify the industries from where the gas was emitted leading to speculations of a nexus between Government agencies and factories in the Port City. The agency had earlier suspected leakage of gas from Paradeep Phosphates Limited plant here following which an expert team of OSPCB had visited PPL on August 9. However, it was found that no dangerous gases were released from the plant.

Regional Officer, OSPCB, Mukesh Mahaling said the pollution board has started a technical investigation to ascertain the source from where the poisonous gas was released.

Police complaint filed against refinery
Paradip: Elected representatives, led by Sarpanch of Bhutmundei panchayat Jyotrimayee Swain, on Sunday sought the intervention of the police to take action against the authorities of Paradip Refinery of IOCL for frequent emission of poisonous gas into the air. They alleged that frequent emission of poisonous gas from the plant is causing damage to the environment. It has also affected betel cultivation in several villages of the panchayat. Inspector in-charge of Paradip Lock police station Chinmaya Rout said, “We have received a complaint from the elected representatives of Bhutmundei panchayat over emission of poisonous gas from Paradip Refinery. We will soon interact with the higher officials of IOCL in this regard. After due investigation, steps will be taken against violators.”

