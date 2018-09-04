Home States Odisha

Congress protests fuel price rise

Blaming the Narendra Modi Government of indulging in corruption and promoting anarchy, the Congress leader said prices of essential commodities have gone up due to rise in price of petrol and diesel.

Published: 04th September 2018

fuel,petrol,oil,diesel

Representational image (File | Reuters)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Hundreds of workers of Cuttack Nagar Congress Committee led by its president Mohammed Moquim on Monday staged a road blockade at Balikuda square on National Highway (NH)-16 protesting steep rise in price of petroleum products.

The party workers staged a demonstration by burning tyres and slammed the BJP-led Central Government and Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan for the abnormal hike in price of fuel. Moquim said while the price of petrol has touched `80 per litre, diesel price has shot up to `76. “The Central Government has failed to revive the country’s economy as the value of rupee has considerably declined against US dollar,” he added.

Blaming the Narendra Modi Government of indulging in corruption and promoting anarchy, the Congress leader said prices of essential commodities have gone up due to rise in price of petrol and diesel. He said the Prime Minister’s promised ‘achhe din’ has turned into ‘bure din’ for the people of the country. Demanding Pradhan’s resignation, the city unit of Congress threatened to intensify its protest if petrol and diesel are not brought under the ambit of GST. The party workers also burnt the effigies of Modi and Pradhan during the protest.

Cuttack Nagar Congress Committee

