BJP seeks Comptroller and Accountant General scan on BJD schemes

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:Accusing the ruling BJD of splurging public fund in violation of constitutional norms to promote party interest for political gains, the BJP on Tuesday demanded a special audit by the Comptroller and Accountant General (CAG) into funds utilised under Ama Gaon Ama Bikash and Biju Yuva Vahini schemes.

A delegation of BJP legislators led by KV Singhdeo met the Accountant General and submitted a memorandum alleging corruption in the projects sanctioned under the two schemes which are aimed at benefiting party workers.

Noting that the State Government has allocated Rs 1200 crore under Ama Gaon Ama Bikash, the BJP said CM Naveen Patnaik has so far sanctioned 37,331 projects worth Rs 919 crore to villages without consulting elected representatives of Panchayati Raj institutions.

Similarly, utilisation of Rs 450 crore from tax payers’ money on Biju Yuva Vahini is not only illegal but also against the propriety of Government expenditure.

The sole objective of the scheme is to promote BJD and its agenda, the BJP said.