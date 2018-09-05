Home States Odisha

Four-laning of K Nagar road to ease traffic

The road connecting Kalinga Nagar Industrial Complex with Jajpur Road in the district would be turned into four-lane from the existing two-lane which is part of State Highway-20.

JAIPUR: The road connecting Kalinga Nagar Industrial Complex with Jajpur Road in the district would be turned into four-lane from the existing two-lane which is part of State Highway-20.

A district level officer said the existing 15 km stretch State Highway that connects Kalinga Nagar to Jajpur Road would be converted into four lane and subsequently six-lane. “For the widening work, `59 crore has been sanctioned during the current fiscal. The entire expenditure would be met from District Mineral Fund (DMF),” he said.

Public Works department has been assigned the four-laning work and the required land for the purpose has already been acquired, said district Collector Ranjan Kumar Das.

Once the widening work is complete, the road will ease traffic congestion to Kalinga Nagar Industrial Complex from Jajpur Road. Moreover, to ensure safety of commuters, the entire stretch will be illuminated with LED lights, Das said.

The single road was widened to two-lane after it was converted into a State Highway a couple of years back. But, as vehicular pressure on the road increased after two-laning work and traffic jam between Jajpur Road and Duburi Chhak in Kalinga Nagar became the order of the day due to movement of heavy vehicles, a wider road was necessitated. Official sources said over 25,000 vehicles ply on the 15 km stretch everyday.

“The decision to convert the stretch to four-lane will be beneficial for those who commute on this stretch everyday for work,” said Tapas Ranjan Mohanty, a resident of Vyas Nagar.

