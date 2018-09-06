Indian Hockey team jersey to be unveiled in Mumbai

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:Jersey of the Indian hockey team for Odisha Men’s Hockey World Cup 2018 will be unveiled at Mumbai on September 7. Donning the new jersey, members of the national hockey team - along with the coach - that won bronze medal at the recently concluded Asian Games at Indonesia will walk the ramp.

The jersey launch will coincide a programme titled ‘Only when everybody shares the same dream, does it become a reality’ organised by the State Government as part of its 360-degree campaign for the Hockey World Cup. The jersey has been designed by renowned designer Narendra Kumar.

A graduate of National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT), Narendra began his journey in the Indian fashion industry in 1990. He started his career as a designer for Ensemble-India’s first multi-designer boutique, co-founded by Tarun Tahilini. Narendra had designed a range of jerseys for Budweiser Cup held in London from May 9 to 12, 2013.

On the occasion,the State Government will also launch ‘Hockey Adda’, a curated on-ground discussion platform for hockey players, experts and youths in the audience. The platform will witness participation of legendary hockey players of India, including Olympian and 1975 World Cup Hockey team captain Ajit Pal Singh, captain of the present team P R Sreejesh, former captains Dhanraj Pillay, Dilip Tirkey, Sardar Singh, Sandeep Singh and Ashok Kumar, son of hockey wizard Dhyan Chand. They will celebrate the past, present and future of Indian hockey as panelists.

Sources said a specially-designed hockey stick will be placed at the Hockey Adda venue. Those who hold the hockey stick named ‘Heart Beat’, will pledge their support to the game.