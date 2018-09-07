By Express News Service

'Prem Kumar is not a remake. If you have doubts, come to the theatre during Dussehra, purchase the tickets and check out the film...' -that's what Ollywood superstar Anubhav Mohanty told the crowd at Esplanade mall during the audio release of his next, Prem Kumar: The salesman of the year on Wednesday. Amid fans cheering up their 'bhaijan' (Anubhav), singers Humane Sagar, Ananya, Diptirekha and Satyajeet crooned the peppy tracks from the movie.

But, the song that stole hearts was Rituraj's Vande Mataram from the film. This song will raise goosebumps in the theatres. It takes the movie to another level, Anubhav said. The music of the film has been composed by Premanand.

The shooting of one of the songs is pending. The cast and crew will soon visit Kashmir to shoot the video of a romantic number, featuring Anubhav and co-star Tamanna. The film was supposed to be release during Raja, this year. However, the shooting got delayed after Anubhav was injured on the sets.

I had requested the producers and my co-stars to go ahead with some other actor as my comeback was uncertain. I didn't know when I would recover. But, they refused to replace me in the film. They kept waiting for me, revealed the actor.

Besides Tamanna, actor Sivani will also share the screen with Anubhav in this flick. The film is being directed by Tapas Shargharia. It is being produced under the banner of Tarang Cine Productions.