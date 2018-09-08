Anti-suicide campaign enlightens Rama Devi girls

Soumika M Das By

BHUBANESHWAR: "Your universe is you, yourself. When your cup is full, then only you can pour water into someone else's cup. So, make your cup full." This proposition endorsing the need to practise self-love in life was voiced by Anuradha Mahapatra, a wellness expert from Manam Foundation, at a seminar on prevention of suicide at Rama Devi Womens' College on Friday. The event was a part of a joint campaign against suicide, conducted by The New Indian Express and Manam Foundation.

Experts from Manam, Anuradha and Soumya, urged the students of Rama Devi College to be assertive in their lives. "Being women, they need to be assertive. They need to identify their potential and stand up for themselves. If they are able to do so, they will never take the extreme step of suicide in their lives," said Soumya.

During the session, the students got answers to their queries related to depression and suicide. An undergraduate student, Tanisha, asked the experts that how could she know herself well so as to be able to handle difficult situations in life.

"Proper planning in life will help you to know yourself better. We don't think about ourselves. We are rather worried about what others think of us. We focus more on their perspectives. Most often we don't analyze our inner strengths. In our society, sadly people don't know you for what you are. They know you by what you do. But, you need to understand that you can't fulfil everyone's expectation. So, take one thing at a time. Set your long and short-term goals. Always, keep a plan B ready in your mind, in case the plan A fails. These little things will strengthen your inner-self,"said Soumya.

What about teenagers who grow up in isolation or are introverts by nature? "Don't go against the core of your personality. It will break you as a person. Make others to understand your basic nature," advised Anuradha. The experts insisted that crisis was unpredictable in life. Thus, one must keep their support system ready to overcome the difficult situation, they opined.

The menace of suicidal games like Blue Wale and Momo challenge was also discussed at the session. The experts opined that individuals should constantly work upon themselves to lead a better life and stay away from such games or toxic or sellf-hurting or damaging relationships.

Chairman of PG Council, Prof Durga Shankar Sarangi stated that detachment from the family was one of the reasons behind increasing cases of suicides. Professor Sarita blamed smart-phone addiction for an individual's social isolation leading him or her to take extreme steps.