Government seeks Geographical Indication tag for ‘Odisha Rasagola’

The State Government has submitted the required documents seeking Geographical Indication (GI) tag for ‘Odisha Rasagola’ in February this year.

BHUBANESWAR:The State Government has submitted the required documents seeking Geographical Indication (GI) tag for ‘Odisha Rasagola’ in February this year.

Informing this in the Assembly on Friday in a written reply to a question from Bhagirathi Badjena (BJD), Minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Prafulla Samal said the Odisha Small Industries Corporation (OSIC) had applied seeking GI tag for ‘Odisha Rasagola’ with the Chennai-based Geographical Indication Registry and Intellectual Property India on February 23 this year and got reference number 612.

The Minister said the department has complied with the 14-point checklist received from Geographical Indication Registry on June 22 and submitted the same on August 17. GI Registry wanted documents to substantiate claim by Odisha that ‘Odisha Rasagola’ originated in the State.

Odisha Government moved the GI Registry for its own version of the popular sweet after West Bengal was awarded the GI tag for ‘Banglar Rasogolla’ in November last year. Samal, however, said there is no proposal for seeking GI tag for ‘Jagannath Rasagola’.

