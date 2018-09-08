'I will win hearts with my ordinary looks'

Soumika M Das By

Express News Service

BHUBANESHWAR: This Diwali, audience will get to see a new star on the silver screen. Actor Raja Abhishek will debut with the Hello Arsi actress Prakruti Mishra in the upcoming film of Ramakrushna Movies titled 'Paglu'. An engineering graduate from KIIT University, Raja shifted to Mumbai to join theatres soon after completing his education in Bhubaneswar. The actor feels his average looks will be an advantage for him in Ollywood.

"It is the commoners who go to the theatres to watch our movies. They don't look like Anubhav Mohanty or any other superstar. They are ordinary people. I look like one of them. I don't have hero-like features. I feel this is why audience will admire me. They will find me to be more relatable. You see, this is the reason why Rajnikant is so famous," said Raja.

Prior to this break, Raja had acted as assistant director in some of the Odia movies. So, how did he get the offer for Paglu? "I got the opportunity to be a part of this film due to the leading music director of our industry, Abhijit Majumdar. He has composed the film's music. Moreover, the film's producer was looking for a fresh face. He wanted to cast someone who could resemble a rickshaw puller from Puri. I was selected for the character after I appeared for the audition," he added.

Paglu is based on an inter-faith love story. Raja will be seen playing the character of a rickshaw puller, who is also one of the servitors of Lord Jagannath. Prakruti, who is playing the character of a Muslim girl, will be Raja's love interest in the movie. The story of the film revolves around the lives of these two characters. The movie's title refers to Raja's character, who is teased by others in the society for his unconditional love for Prakruti's character. Paglu, which is being directed by Ramprasad Samal, will also feature Pappu Pom Pom, Mihir Das, Aparajita Mohanty and Daitary Panda.

The actor will also be a part of a Hindi film titled HIV Positive. The film will release in 2019 across the country. It will be directed by Ramprasad Samal. The film will mostly be shot in Darjeeling.