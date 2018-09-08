National Commission for Scheduled Tribes distributes land records to oustees

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: A team of National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST), led by vice-chairperson Anusuiya Uikey, on Friday distributed land records to displaced persons of Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP) and also convened a review meeting with Sundargarh district administration over issues of tribal displacement.

Besides the vice-chairperson, the NCST team comprised NCST secretary Raghav Chandra and two assistant directors of the commission.

At Panposh ITDA conference hall, Uikey distributed land records to 110 displaced persons, while in the first phase, a total of 2,308 ‘pattas’ have been readied under Bisra and Lathikata tehsil offices.

Uikey said these displaced tribals were waiting for their land ownership rights for decades and attributed the success to sustained efforts of the commission and district administration.

Later in the evening, a review meeting was held with Sundargarh Collector Surendra Kumar Meena, other administrative officers, officials of RSP, including RSP Executive Director PK Pradhan (Personnel & Administration) and representatives of displaced persons.the discussion focused around transfer of land ownership of Sarna Puja Sthal to tribal community, employment issues.