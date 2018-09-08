Ravenshaw inks pact for modular courses

Home States Odisha

Ravenshaw University inked an MoU with Odisha State Open University (OSOU) to jointly offer modular courses to students.

CUTTACK: Ravenshaw University inked an MoU with Odisha State Open University (OSOU) to jointly offer modular courses to students. The MoU was signed by the Registrars of both the universities.
As per the MoU, content of the modular courses for under graduate (UG) and post graduate (PG) students of Ravenshaw university will be developed by the OSOU.

The modular courses to be offered are Soft Skill, Leadership and Entrepreneurship Development as well as Information Technology (IT) Skill. The courses, designed to improve the employability of students, will be of three months duration. A student can choose any one of these courses in each semester. While the course fee is `500, classes will be taken on Sundays from October.

The pedagogy of the courses includes online material, hard copies of Self Learning Material (SLM), Audio and Video lessons. All these materials will be available on OSOU’s website www.osou.ac.in and mobile app.

OSOU Vice-Chancellor (VC) Prof Srikant Mohapatra said, “This is a new approach towards integrating Open Distance Learning with Conventional Learning. We have already inked such MoUs with Berhampur, Sambalpur, GM and Khallikote universities and are in the process of signing two more pacts with Orissa University of Agriculture and Technology (OUAT) and Sri Jagannath Sanskrit University in Puri.”
The OSOU is currently offering 12 PG, 42 PG Diploma, Diploma and Certificate courses. Ravenshaw University VC Prof Ishan Patro was also present.

