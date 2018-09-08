Ruckus disrupts House again

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:Question Hour was disrupted in the Assembly again on Friday as both the ruling party and Opposition members created ruckus, forcing Speaker Pradip Amat to adjourn the House. The Assembly had to be adjourned till 3 pm and no business could be transacted.

As soon as the House assembled for the day at 10.30 am, Congress members requested the Speaker to allow discussion on the demands of the agitating teachers. The members rushed to the well shouting anti-Government slogans after their demand was rejected by Amat.The BJD members were also on their legs to protest against the unprecedented hike in fuel prices. Unable to conduct the proceedings, the Speaker adjourned the House till 3 pm.

Leader of Opposition Narasingh Mishra, during the afternoon session, criticised the manner in which the House was being run. Mishra alleged that the Assembly was adjourned to accommodate BJD’s political programme outside the House. He asked whether the Speaker would adjourn the House on September 10 to accommodate Congress programme of Bharat Bandh against fuel price hike.

Soon after the Assembly was adjourned, BJD members proceeded to the filling station near Ram Mandir Square and staged demonstration.Criticising the Centre for failing to bring the price of petrol and diesel under control, BJD general secretary Sanjay Dasburma announced that the agitation will continue till the Centre revised the price.