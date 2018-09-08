Home States Odisha

Ruckus disrupts House again

Question Hour was disrupted in the Assembly again on Friday as both the ruling party and Opposition members created ruckus, forcing Speaker Pradip Amat to adjourn the House.

Published: 08th September 2018 03:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2018 04:04 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:Question Hour was disrupted in the Assembly again on Friday as both the ruling party and Opposition members created ruckus, forcing Speaker Pradip Amat to adjourn the House. The Assembly had to be adjourned till 3 pm and no business could be transacted.

As soon as the House assembled for the day at 10.30 am, Congress members requested the Speaker to allow discussion on the demands of the agitating teachers. The members rushed to the well shouting anti-Government slogans after their demand was rejected by Amat.The BJD members were also on their legs to protest against the unprecedented hike in fuel prices. Unable to conduct the proceedings, the Speaker adjourned the House till 3 pm.

Leader of Opposition Narasingh Mishra, during the afternoon session, criticised the manner in which the House was being run. Mishra alleged that the Assembly was adjourned to accommodate BJD’s political programme outside the House. He asked whether the Speaker would adjourn the House on September 10 to accommodate Congress programme of Bharat Bandh against fuel price hike.

Soon after the Assembly was adjourned, BJD members proceeded to the filling station near Ram Mandir Square and staged demonstration.Criticising the Centre for failing to bring the price of petrol and diesel under control, BJD general secretary Sanjay Dasburma announced that the agitation will continue till the Centre revised the price.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Members of the LGBT community in Chennai celebrate after the Supreme Court decriminalised homosexuality on 6 September 2018. (Photo | EPS)
Chennai's LGBTQ Community reacts to historic Section 377 verdict
There should not be discrimination among people: Subramanian Swamy 
Gallery
Mammootty has been acting since 1979 and has appeared in more than 350 films. Here are 11 movies from the Malayalam Megastar's filmography that can't be missed.
Mammootty turns 67: Eleven movies from the Malayalam Megastar's filmography that can't be missed
The Supreme Court on Thursday decriminalised homosexuality and scrapping part of the demonic Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code. Here are five Indian films which has homosexuality as the premise.
Five Indian films which talked about homosexuality