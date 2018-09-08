Home States Odisha

Sarala award for poet Satrughna

POET Satrughna Pandav will get the Sarala Puraskar this year for his poetry collection ‘Misra Dhrupad’.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:POET Satrughna Pandav will get the Sarala Puraskar this year for his poetry collection ‘Misra Dhrupad’.Pandav will be felicitated with cash award of `5 lakh and a citation at a special event on October 26 in the City. This was announced by Sarala Puraskar Committee on Friday.

Two more personalities will be honoured for their contribution in the fields of music and art. While Umesh Chandra Kar will be awarded  Ila Panda Sangeet Samman, Binod Moharana would get the Ila Panda Chitrakala Samman. They will receive cash awards of `1.5 lakh each along with citations. Eminent novelist Govind Mishra will attend the Sarala award function as the chief guest. The Sarala Puraskar, instituted by eminent industrialist late Bansidhar Panda and late Ila Panda in 1979, is being given by  IMPaCT, the charitable wing of IMFA Group.

Comments

