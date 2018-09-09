‘Know Your Police’ programme for students launched

Home States Odisha

The Commissionerate Police on Saturday launched its ‘Know Your Police’ programme for students with an objective to allay fear of cops from the minds of children.

BHUBANESWAR: The Commissionerate Police on Saturday launched its ‘Know Your Police’ programme for students with an objective to allay fear of cops from the minds of children. It will help students learn the functioning of the police department and their roles and responsibilities.

In an interactive session held at Nandankanan Police Station on the occasion, Commissioner of Police Satyajit Mohanty briefed students of Sai International School about the policing system and replied to their queries related to crime, criminals and modernisation of police force. A similar session was also held with the students of Unit-I High School at Capital Police Station. Bhubaneswar DCP Anup Sahoo was also present.

“We decided to launch the initiative for presenting the actual image of the police before the students, who mostly have seen the cops playing fictional characters in the movies,” he said.

During the event, the students of Sai asked the Police Commissioner  about Scotland Yard police or other police establishments of the Western countries and maintaining a global standard in policing. Mohanty said they can outsmart the best police forces in the world as far as technique and talent, but resources and special equipment are needed for this. The police here are no less than the territorial police force of the London, he asserted. The cops also said they will also adopt various best practices from across the globe for enhancing the policing in the State.

About 60 students of Sai visited Nandankanan Police Station and learnt about station diary, FIR, chargesheet, very high frequency (VHF) record room, malkhana, ammunition room, and the lock-up there. Each student who visited Nandankanan and Capital police stations were given a magnetic sticker having Commissionerate Police logo and a pen as a gift.

