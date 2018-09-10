Induction meet held for new OSOU batch

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: AN induction meeting of the new batch of Odisha State Open University (OSOU) was held at Malkangiri Government Junior Science College here on Sunday.

Hundreds of students who have enrolled themselves in various degree courses offered by OSOU attended the meeting. OSOU study centre coordinator Srichandan Mishra welcomed the new students while presiding over the meeting and introduced them to the varsity.

The objective of the induction meeting was to share information related to various programmes, courses, syllabus, assignments and activities of OSOU, he said.

Malkangiri College Lecturer-in-Commerce and Academic Counsellor Ranjan Kumar Swain spoke on how to make best use of study material offered by OSOU. JMC academic counsellor Kishor Kumar Dash urged students of CJMC, DJMC, ADJMC and PGDJMC to make a difference while adhering to the ethics of journalism.

While Malkangiri College Principal Ashok Kumar Sarangi attended the programme as the chief guest, Women’s College principal Dusmant Jena was the guest of honour.