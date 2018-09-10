Odisha: Over six lakh people hit by flood in Baitarani river

Home States Odisha

Even as water started receding from Baitarani river, flood situation remained grim in several parts of Bhadrak, Jajpur and Kendrapara districts for the second consecutive day on Sunday.

Published: 10th September 2018 02:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th September 2018 06:24 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Even as water started receding from Baitarani river, flood situation remained grim in several parts of Bhadrak, Jajpur and Kendrapara districts for the second consecutive day on Sunday.
Official estimate indicated that 6.57 lakh people in 16 blocks and four urban local bodies (ULBs) in the three districts have been affected in the flash flood in Baitarani river.
While 901 villages under 277 panchayats have been affected, Kendrapara has been the worst-hit with 4.02 lakh population in 701 villages.

The blocks which have been affected are Binjharpur, Dasrathpur and Korei in Jajpur district, Tihidi, Bhadrak, Dhamnagar and Chandbali in Bhadrak and Kendrapara, Derabish, Marshaghai, Mahakalpara, Garadur, Pattamundai, Ali, Rajnagar and Rajkanika in Kendrapara district.
Though no loss of life has been reported, preliminary reports revealed that 4,197 houses have been damaged, including 347 fully, 316 severely and 3534 partially. Crop land of around 12.12 lakh hectare (ha) has been remained under flood water.    

Altogether 31 villages, including 13 in Pattamundai block, 10 in Rajkanika and eight in Pattamundai NAC, have been marooned in Kendrapara district.
The report stated that as many as 6,913 persons from Bhadrak district and 6,225 people from Kendrapara have been evacuated and sheltered in 77 relief camps.
One team of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) each has been deployed in Kendrapara and Jajpur while one unit of Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) each has been put in service in Bhadrak and Jajpur for relief and rescue operations.  

Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) Bishnupada Sethi said people from marooned areas have been evacuated and provided cooked food at temporary relief camps.
“Since flood water has receded and the river is flowing below danger level, there is no reason for panic. Officials have been asked to distribute relief and assess damage,” he said.

Three days of emergent relief has been declared in the affected areas in the three districts. Kendrapara district administration has provided 3,000 polythene sheets to the families whose houses have been severely damaged.

“Mobile teams are keeping close watch on vulnerable and weak embankments of rivers and canals. Collectors have been instructed to keep satellite phones in readiness and Director of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Services has been instructed to supply 100 tonne of cattle feed each to Jajpur, Bhadrak and Kendrapara districts,” Sethi added. 

