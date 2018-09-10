Tribal body urges SP to prevent anti-Maoist force

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: Concerned over Odisha Total Violence Free Campaign chief Bharat Bhusan’s recent announcement to float Anti-Naxal People Peace Force (ANPPF) to take on the People’s Liberation Guerrilla Army (PLGA) of the CPI (Maoist) in the left wing extremism affected districts, the Zilla Adivasi Samaj Mahadangha on Sunday urged Malkangiri SP Jagmohan Meena to intervene.

Zilla Adivasi Samaj Mahasangha president Ghenu Muduli urged the SP to intervene immediately saying the decision to form ANPPF comprising local youths while arming them with traditional weapons to take on the Maoists is illegal and would prove detrimental for the State.

“Even as large number of youngsters, particularly tribals, are unemployed, it is unfortunate that some people wish to push them into a war zone”, Muduli said and urged the police to prevent formation of the anti-Maoist force.

“It is illegal to force unemployed youths to take up weapons”, Muduli said, adding that it is the responsibility of the State to deal with the Maoist menace.

“We have seen how the State sponsored Salwa Judum movement proved fatal in neighbouring Chhattisgarh”, he added. Contacted, Meena told ‘Express’ that the plan to float ANPPF is illegal and anybody who gives shape to it will face action as per law.