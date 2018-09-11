Naveen felicitates hockey players  

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday felicitated the Odia hockey players who have participated in the Indian teams that won medals at the Asian Games 2018 at the State Secretariat here.Indian hockey women and men’s teams had bagged silver and bronze medals respectively in the recently concluded Asian Games at Jakarta. Four Odia women players - Lilima Minz, Namita Toppo, Sunita Lakra and Deep Grace Ekka - were the part of women’s team.

They received cash prize of `one crore each while Birendra Lakra and Amit Rohidas of the men’s team, who bagged bronze medals, received `50 lakh each. The Chief Minister praised their achievements and congratulated them on the occasion. He also assured them that the State Government will extend all support in future. The Chief Minister also handed over Biju Patnaik Player of the Year Award 2017 to Sunita and Amit. The highest ever cash award was announced by the State Government for the Asian Games medalists.

Altogether 11 players from Odisha took part in the Asian Games and bagged six silver and two bronze medals. The Chief Minister had announced a total cash award of `eight crores for the players and 20 per cent of award money for the coach.Earlier, Dutee Chand had received cash award of ` three crore for her double silver medals in the women 100 and 200 mtr race. Athletes Jauna Murmu and Purnima Hembram, who had participated in the Asian Games also received `7.5 lakh each and a memento on the occasion.