Nyaya Sanjog brings legal relief to Malkangiri

Published: 11th September 2018 02:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2018 06:21 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI : The inauguration of ‘Nyaya Sanjog’ at 30 centres in the State by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Dipak Misra through video-conferencing at Cuttack on Sunday has come as a major relief for the people seeking legal help in the district.‘Nyaya Sanjog’ will work as a database of all activities relating to provisions of legal aid. It will enable users to access information on pending cases, legal aid and advice and information on various schemes of National Legal Services Authority (NALSA), State Legal Services Authority (SLSA) and District Legal Services Authority (DLSA). It will also have a dedicated helpline number (06861-230827), email and SMS facility that the weaker and marginalised sections of the society can use to seek legal aid. 

Another important aspect of the tool is that it will provide video conferencing facility to prison inmates/undertrials to help them communicate with lawyers. Nyaya Sanjog will help a person obtain information on legal services in Malkangiri district without having to run from pillar to post.

The CJI also inaugurated five computerised legal literacy clubs on the occasion at Malkangiri Adarsha Vidyalaya, Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, MV-79 based Government (SSD) Girls High School, Government High School at MV-34 and Kambeda High School.

District Sessions Judge and DLSA Chairman Manas Kumar Mishra, Additional District Judge Pragyanya Nalini Mishra, CJM Debasish Panda, Registrar Himanshu Sekhar Singh, Sub-Judge Jibanananda Padhi and DLSA secretary and Lok Adalat permanent judge Amresh Nayak were present during the e-inauguration of Nyaya Sanjog.

