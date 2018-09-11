Home States Odisha

Two minor girls gang-raped, one sold to brothel in Bengal

In two shocking incidents, two minor girls were gang-raped and one among them sold to a brothel in Balasore district.

Published: 11th September 2018

By Express News Service

BALASORE/BARIPADA : In two shocking incidents, two minor girls were gang-raped and one among them sold to a brothel in Balasore district.Three persons were arrested by Raibania Police on Monday for allegedly raping a minor girl. Two others involved in the case are absconding. The matter came to fore after parents of the girl found out that she was seven months pregnant. 

The accused are 38-year-old Paran Soren, 55-year-old Baju Murmu and 30-year-old Mithun Soren. Those on the run are 25-year-old Ajay Hansdha and 24-year-old Ganesh Bindhani. All of them belong to Kabatghati village within Balasore police limits.

They had raped the girl of the same village when she was alone in her house. Her parents had gone to the forest to collect Sal leaves. Recently, she complained of stomach ache and her parents took her to a clinic where doctors informed that she was pregnant. Subsequently, the girl’s parents filed a police case against the five accused on Sunday leading to the arrests. They will be produced in court on Tuesday.

In another incident, the Jaleswar Police on Monday detained two persons for gang-raping and selling a minor girl to a brothel at Sonagachi in Kolkata. They are 30-year-old Ajay Hembram and 32-year-old Ajay Jena of Dingasul village. The girl belongs to neighbouring Kutasahi village.

Earlier this year, Jena and Hembram had approached parents of the girl to employ her as a domestic help in the house of a rich family in West Bengal. Her poor parents agreed to the proposal when the two assured that the family will pay her handsomely. However, the accused took the girl with them and raped her before selling her in Sonagachi a month back, sources said. 

Few days back, the girl’s parents asked Jena and Hembram about whereabouts of their daughter and did not get a satisfactory reply. Two days back, the girl reached her house and informed her parents about her ordeal. Subsequently, her father filed a complaint with Jaleswar Police, who detained the two for questioning.

