3 minor sisters meet watery grave

Three minor sisters of Dahisahi in Barabila village under Baripada Sadar police limits drowned in a pond on Tuesday.

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Three minor sisters of Dahisahi in Barabila village under Baripada Sadar police limits drowned in a pond on Tuesday. They are Parbati Murmu, Rajashree Murmu and Kabi Murmu, all aged between 10 and 12. Parbati and Rajashree were daughters of Pala Murmu while Kabi was the daughter of Pala’s elder brother Gaya Murmu.

The incident took place at around 9 am when they were taking bath in the pond.
IIC of Baripada Sadar police station SL Minz said the three sisters along with their mothers had gone to the pond to take bath. When the women were at the bank of the pond, the children slipped inside the water and drowned. Hearing the women’s scream, locals rushed to the spot and brought the children out.

They were rushed to the PRM MCH at Baripada where doctors declared them brought dead. Unnatural death cases have been registered.

