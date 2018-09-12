CM to attend road show, invite investors in Delhi

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik left for New Delhi on Tuesday where he would meet investors ahead of the Make-In-Odisha Conclave. The Chief Minister will meet potential investors and invite industry leaders to participate in the conclave to be held here from November 11 to 15 this year. He will also attend a roadshow in this regard on Wednesday.

A delegation of senior ministers and officials also left for New Delhi to attend the investors’ meet. Principal Secretary in the Industry department Sanjeev Chopra said the ‘Vision 2025’ of the Odisha Government aims to get huge investment in focus sectors like ancillary and downstream in metal sector, chemicals, plastics and petrochemicals, electronics manufacturing and IT, agro and seafood processing and tourism and textiles. “Owing to the proactive and progressive governance, Odisha is fast emerging as the manufacturing hub of eastern India,” he said.

Stating that Odisha is on a steady path of progress and growing at a rate higher than the national average, Chopra said business friendly policies and development of world-class infrastructure have received positive feedback from investors across the globe.

The “Vision 2025” seeks to diversify industrial development with a target to attract investments worth `2.5 lakh crore and jobs for 30 lakh people, Chopra said at a meeting at New Delhi with trade consulates representing several European countries in the run up to the Make-In-Odisha conclave.

After bagging investment intentions of `2.03 lakh crore at the Make-in-Odisha conclave held in Bhubaneswar last year, Odisha government has stepped up efforts to implement the same at the earliest. Industries minister Niranjan Pujari, chief secretary AP Padhi and Development Commissioner R Balakrishnan are scheduled to attend the investors meet on Wednesday.