Home States Odisha

CM to attend road show, invite investors in Delhi

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik left for New Delhi on Tuesday where he would meet investors ahead of the Make-In-Odisha Conclave.

Published: 12th September 2018 02:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2018 06:49 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik left for New Delhi on Tuesday where he would meet investors ahead of the Make-In-Odisha Conclave. The Chief Minister will meet potential investors and invite industry leaders to participate in the conclave to be held here from November 11 to 15 this year. He will also attend a roadshow in this regard on Wednesday.

A delegation of senior ministers and officials also left for New Delhi to attend the investors’ meet. Principal Secretary in the Industry department Sanjeev Chopra said the ‘Vision 2025’ of the Odisha Government aims to get huge investment in focus sectors like ancillary and downstream in metal sector, chemicals, plastics and petrochemicals, electronics manufacturing and IT, agro and seafood processing and tourism and textiles. “Owing to the proactive and progressive governance, Odisha is fast emerging as the manufacturing hub of eastern India,” he said.

Stating that Odisha is on a steady path of progress and growing at a rate higher than the national average, Chopra said business friendly policies and development of world-class infrastructure have received positive feedback from investors across the globe.

The “Vision 2025” seeks to diversify industrial development with a target to attract investments worth `2.5 lakh crore and jobs for 30 lakh people, Chopra said at a meeting at New Delhi with trade consulates representing several European countries in the run up to the Make-In-Odisha conclave.

After bagging investment intentions of `2.03 lakh crore at the Make-in-Odisha conclave held in Bhubaneswar last year, Odisha government has stepped up efforts to implement the same at the earliest. Industries minister Niranjan Pujari, chief secretary AP Padhi and Development Commissioner R Balakrishnan are scheduled to attend the investors meet on Wednesday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Robert Redford in 'The old man and the gun' (Photo | IMDB)
Robert Redford premieres 'final' film at Toronto
Bollywood filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt (File | AFP)
Mahesh Bhatt's makes his acting debut with Dark Side of Life: Mumbai City
Gallery
Brian De Palma, one of the frontrunners of the 'American New Wave' in the 1970s have inspired filmmakers for over forty years. (Graphics | Vijesh C K)
5 films of autuer Brian De Palma which you must watch
The Toronto International Film Festival presents The Toronto International Film Festival People's Choice Award for Midnight Madness to the film rated as the year's most popular film in the festival's 'Midnight Madness' stream of underground and cult films
Watch action, horror thrillers in 'Midnight Madness' lineup of 2018 Toronto International Film Festival