Congress activists ransack Purighat police station in Odisha

A group of Congress workers on Tuesday ransacked Purighat police station over alleged misbehaviour by the IIC to Mohammad Moquim, president of Cuttack Nagar Congress Committee.

Published: 12th September 2018

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: A group of Congress workers on Tuesday ransacked Purighat police station over alleged misbehaviour by the IIC to Mohammad Moquim, president of Cuttack Nagar Congress Committee.

As per reports, executing an old warrant ahead of the festive season, Purighat police had called Bijay Kumar Barik of Bakharabad to the police station in connection with a case registered against him.  Sources said, as Barik is presently working as Cuttack Nagar Congress Committee vice-president, Moquim had approached Purighat IIC to release him but the latter refused with a plea that an warrant was pending against him.

Alleging that IIC Rashmi Ranjan Sahu had allegedly misbehaved Moquim, hundreds of Congress activists gheraoed the police station and ransacked it. Later, the matter was settled amicably with the interference of ACP Anil Mishra and Pramod Rath.  

Meanwhile, DCP Akhilesvar Singh said action would be taken as per law for ransacking the police station and staging road blockade without prior notice.

