Honorarium hike ‘misleading’: Anganwadi Karmi Sangha

BHUBANESWAR: Hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi significantly hiked the honorarium for Anganwadi workers, Nikhila Odisha Anganwadi Karmi Sangha (NOAKS) termed it as ‘misleading’.

Modi announced that Anganwadi workers receiving Rs 3,000 per month so far, would now receive Rs 4,500 and mini Anganwadi workers would get Rs 3,500 instead of Rs 2,200. Similarly, the honorarium of Anganwadi helpers also increased from Rs 1,500 to Rs 2,250.

Working president of NOAKS Bijay Jena said though an impression is being given that the honourarium has been increased, in reality the Central allocation for the purpose will be the same as it was prior to 2014.

Previously fund sharing between the Centre and State for monthly allowance of Anganwadi workers and helpers was on 90:10 basis. The Centre was paying Rs 2,700 to Anganwadi workers, Rs 1,980 to mini Anganwadi workers and Rs 1,350 to helpers.

“After Modi came to power, the matching ratio was modified to 60:40. The Centre paid Rs 1,800, Rs 1,320 and Rs 900 respectively. Now after the increase, the Centre’s real allocation will be Rs 2,700, Rs 2,100 and Rs 1,350, almost same as earlier,” he clarified.

Jayanta Das, General Council Member of AITUC, to which NOAKS is affiliated, said though it was anticipated that the Centre would hike the remuneration, but a marginal increase was not expected. “In a nut shell, the Prime Minister did not hike anything. He added the amount that was deducted from the Central share and equalised the honorarium with the previous Government,” he said.

On the other hand, Das said, along with its share, Odisha Government has been paying additionally Rs 3,000 to Anganwadi workers, Rs 1,925 to mini Anganwadi workers and Rs 1,500 to helpers. Now, after the honorarium is hiked, workers will get Rs 7,500 and Rs 5,425 respectively while helpers will get Rs 3,750 per month in the State.

The AITUC has threatened to take out a massive rally at Bhubaneswar on September 18 against the Centre’s step-motherly attitude and seeking worker status for scheme workers.