Home States Odisha

‘Odisha spending DMF funds in urban centres’

Highlighting issues that need to be re-looked to improve DMF implementation, Balakrishnan stressed effective involvement of PRI members in planning and execution.

Published: 12th September 2018 02:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2018 06:55 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: District Mineral Foundations (DMF) funds in Odisha are being spent in urban projects instead of addressing the needs of people in areas directly affected by mining, stated an assessment report of New Delhi-based Centre for Science and Environment (CSE).

The report released here on Tuesday cited the case of Sundargah district where `113 crore has been given for piped drinking water supply in three municipalities which are not even directly-affected by mining while the worst-affected Koida block suffering from severe water pollution has got only `7.5 crore.

Similarly, in Jharsuguda district, more than `13 crore from DMF funds has been sanctioned for providing power supply to the local airport. Odisha has topped DMF fund collection in the country with around `5,000 crore till March this year. Keonjhar (`1,524 crore), Angul (`836 crore), Sundargarh (`780 crore) and Jharsuguda (`275 crore) are the top contributors.

“There is huge scope for mining districts to address some of the pressing issues of the affected communities. Unfortunately, none has developed a comprehensive DMF plan to ensure need-based investments in affected areas,” Deputy Director General of CSE Chandra Bhushan said.

The study found, of `2,589 crore sanctioned so far for projects under DMF, over 33 per cent has been for building roads and bridges. “In Keonjhar, about `396 crore has been sanctioned for construction of a medical college. This is despite the fact that only about four per cent of the villages in the district have access to a primary health centre within five-km radius,” said CSE programme manager Srestha Banerjee.

Responding to the report, Development Commissioner R Balakrishnan said Odisha is focusing on convergence for DMF implementation as it brings in various issues that are being looked by different departments. Highlighting issues that need to be re-looked to improve DMF implementation, Balakrishnan stressed effective involvement of PRI members in planning and execution.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Odisha

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Robert Redford in 'The old man and the gun' (Photo | IMDB)
Robert Redford premieres 'final' film at Toronto
Bollywood filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt (File | AFP)
Mahesh Bhatt's makes his acting debut with Dark Side of Life: Mumbai City
Gallery
Brian De Palma, one of the frontrunners of the 'American New Wave' in the 1970s have inspired filmmakers for over forty years. (Graphics | Vijesh C K)
5 films of autuer Brian De Palma which you must watch
The Toronto International Film Festival presents The Toronto International Film Festival People's Choice Award for Midnight Madness to the film rated as the year's most popular film in the festival's 'Midnight Madness' stream of underground and cult films
Watch action, horror thrillers in 'Midnight Madness' lineup of 2018 Toronto International Film Festival