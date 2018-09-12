Home States Odisha

Pradhan writes to Naveen on NTPC expansion project

The existing 460 MW power plant of TTPS will be phased out by 2021 and the new one will be set up in the existing campus with super critical technology.

Published: 12th September 2018 02:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2018 06:49 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Even as the Board of Directors of National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) approved an investment of `9,785 crore for 1,320 MW Stage-III expansion of its Talcher Thermal Power Station (TTPS), the public sector undertaking is still awaiting approval of the State Government.

Expressing concern over the delay, Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday sought the intervention of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik for speedy clearance of the expansion work by the high-level clearance committee (HLCC). Ironically, HLCC is headed by the Chief Minister.

In a letter to the Chief Minister, Pradhan said NTPC board gave its approval to the investment proposal on September 10. Though the PSU has obtained land, water, environmental and other statutory clearances, the project is awaiting approval of the high level clearance committee since April 19, 2017. “Lack of requisite clearances for such a big ticket investment even after 15 months will dampen the investment climate in Odisha and send a wrong signal to investor community,” Pradhan said.

The proposed power project by NTPC will make power available to people of the State at a cheaper rate because of easy availability of coal and use of latest technology, he added.

The proposed project is critical for the life and economy of the area as  the existing power generating units which are more than 50 years old are on the wrong side of the stringent environmental norms.

“I request you for your personal intervention for speedy approval of the project by HLCC which will send right signals about ease of doing business in the State,” the letter said.

The existing 460 MW power plant of TTPS will be phased out by 2021 and the new one will be set up in the existing campus with super critical technology.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Robert Redford in 'The old man and the gun' (Photo | IMDB)
Robert Redford premieres 'final' film at Toronto
Bollywood filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt (File | AFP)
Mahesh Bhatt's makes his acting debut with Dark Side of Life: Mumbai City
Gallery
Brian De Palma, one of the frontrunners of the 'American New Wave' in the 1970s have inspired filmmakers for over forty years. (Graphics | Vijesh C K)
5 films of autuer Brian De Palma which you must watch
The Toronto International Film Festival presents The Toronto International Film Festival People's Choice Award for Midnight Madness to the film rated as the year's most popular film in the festival's 'Midnight Madness' stream of underground and cult films
Watch action, horror thrillers in 'Midnight Madness' lineup of 2018 Toronto International Film Festival