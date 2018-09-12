Three arrested for raping anganwadi worker

By Express News Service

DHENKANAL: Police have arrested three persons for their alleged involvement in kidnapping and raping an anganwadi worker in Dhenkanal district, on Tuesday.

The incident had occurred near Joranda on Monday while the worker of Gondia block was returning home along with her brother on a motorcycle. The motorcycle-borne miscreants, who were known to the anganwadi worker, hit their two-wheeler from behind as a result of which, her brother fell down.

They then kidnapped the worker, took her to a farm house where they raped her.

The miscreants then dropped the worker near her house. In the meantime, her brother informed Gondia police about the incident. Police managed to arrest one of the accused on Monday evening and based on information that he provided, the other accused were nabbed on Tuesday. They are Laxmidhar Biswal, Govind Pradhan and Anant Das.

SP Santosh Kumar Nayak said Laxmidhar had given some money to the woman before she got the job of anganwadi worker. He had asked her to return the money a few days back. Further investigation is on.