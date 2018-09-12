Home States Odisha

Villagers lock edu officials

The District Education Officer informed that construction of the school building will begin after monsoon ends and till then, Latkabaheli primary school will function from Phatkamal village.

Published: 12th September 2018 02:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2018 06:49 AM   |  A+A-

Classes being held on road (above). Two of the officials locked inside a room (below) | Express

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA: Villagers of Latkabaheli under Kesinga block in Kalahandi district on Tuesday locked three officials of School and Mass Education department over construction of a  school building for the primary school in the village.

The officials who faced the fury of villagers are District Education  Officer Pradip Kumar Nag,  District Project Coordinator (DPC) of Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan Gabakhya Naik and technical consultant of DPC office Bhubanand Hota.

The building of Latkabaheli primary school, which has 164 students and six teachers, was declared unsafe two years back. Subsequently, the school management committee made an arrangement to run the school from an Indira Awas Yojana house of a villager.

However, a year later, the house owner refused to allow the school to operate from his house and asked the committee to vacate the premises. The matter was brought to the notice of Block Education Officer, Kesinga, who directed that the school be attached with Phatkamal Primary School, 3 km away, till the new building is constructed.

This, however, was not accepted by the school managing committee that asked the  school teachers and headmaster to hold classes on a public road as a mark of protest.  They started holding classes on road and some villagers recorded it and uploaded the video on social media sites. The video soon became viral and headmaster of the school,  Haraprasad Sahu, was placed under suspension.

This further angered the committee members. The School and Mass Education department officials visited the village on Tuesday  to inquire into the issue and identify site for construction of the new school building.

The villagers then confined the three officials in a room for about three hours.

The villagers expressed their discontent over delay in construction of the school building. They alleged that although the existing building was declared unsafe two years back, it was neither demolished nor a new building constructed.

Police and the Block Development Officer reached the spot and pacified the villagers. After the officials assured for early construction of the school building, they were allowed to go.
The District Education Officer informed that construction of the school building will begin after monsoon ends and till then, Latkabaheli primary school will function from Phatkamal village.

CLASSES ON ROAD
The school management committee made an arrangement to run the school from an Indira Awas Yojana house of a villager.
However, a year later, the house owner refused to allow the school to operate from his house and asked the committee to vacate the premises. Subsequently, classes were held on road

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Robert Redford in 'The old man and the gun' (Photo | IMDB)
Robert Redford premieres 'final' film at Toronto
Bollywood filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt (File | AFP)
Mahesh Bhatt's makes his acting debut with Dark Side of Life: Mumbai City
Gallery
Brian De Palma, one of the frontrunners of the 'American New Wave' in the 1970s have inspired filmmakers for over forty years. (Graphics | Vijesh C K)
5 films of autuer Brian De Palma which you must watch
The Toronto International Film Festival presents The Toronto International Film Festival People's Choice Award for Midnight Madness to the film rated as the year's most popular film in the festival's 'Midnight Madness' stream of underground and cult films
Watch action, horror thrillers in 'Midnight Madness' lineup of 2018 Toronto International Film Festival