6-year-old with cerebral palsy raped by uncle

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: IN a shocking incident in the Capital, a six-year-old girl suffering from cerebral palsy was raped by her minor uncle at Laxmisagar on Tuesday afternoon.According to sources, the minor boy had come to visit his elder sister at Sabar Sahi Basti under Laxmisagar police limits on Tuesday. On the day, his sister went to work leaving behind her two children, including the girl, with him. When the girl’s mother, a maid, returned she found her daughter bleeding and confronted her brother, who ran away from the house out of fear.

The little girl was rushed to Capital Hospital at about 2.30 pm on Tuesday in a critical condition.

Meanwhile, police personnel at Capital Hospital outpost who received information about the minor girl informed Bhubaneswar DCP Anup Sahu. The DCP directed Mahila Police Station IIC to conduct a thorough probe.

After investigation, police found out that the minor boy had sexually assaulted the girl but the family did not lodge any complaint. However, Laxmisagar Police took suo motu cognizance of the matter and registered a case under Section 376 of IPC and Section 6 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Investigation of the case was entrusted with inspector of Bhubaneswar’s Investigation Unit for Crime Against Women (IUCAW).

The minor boy is staying in Mahisakhal area of the City and is not perusing studies. “After a search, the boy was traced and his statement recorded by CWC. He will be produced before juvenile justice board in Khurda,” a police officer said.Meanwhile, the girl has been shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital, Cuttack after her condition worsened.