Home States Odisha

6-year-old with cerebral palsy raped by uncle

IN a shocking incident in the Capital, a six-year-old girl suffering from cerebral palsy was raped by her minor uncle at Laxmisagar on Tuesday afternoon.

Published: 13th September 2018 02:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2018 06:39 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: IN a shocking incident in the Capital, a six-year-old girl suffering from cerebral palsy was raped by her minor uncle at Laxmisagar on Tuesday afternoon.According to sources, the minor boy had come to visit his elder sister at Sabar Sahi Basti under Laxmisagar police limits on Tuesday. On the day, his sister went to work leaving behind her two children, including the girl, with him. When the girl’s mother, a maid, returned she found her daughter bleeding and confronted her brother, who ran away from the house out of fear.

The little girl was rushed to Capital Hospital at about 2.30 pm on Tuesday in a critical condition. 
Meanwhile, police personnel at Capital Hospital outpost who received information about the minor girl informed Bhubaneswar DCP Anup Sahu. The DCP directed Mahila Police Station IIC to conduct a thorough probe.

After investigation, police found out that the minor boy had sexually assaulted the girl but the family did not lodge any complaint. However, Laxmisagar Police took suo motu cognizance of the matter and registered a case under Section 376 of IPC and Section 6 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Investigation of the case was entrusted with inspector of Bhubaneswar’s Investigation Unit for Crime Against Women (IUCAW).

The minor boy is staying in Mahisakhal area of the City and is not perusing studies. “After a search, the boy was traced and his statement recorded by CWC. He will be produced before juvenile justice board in Khurda,” a police officer said.Meanwhile, the girl has been shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital, Cuttack after her condition worsened.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The poster of 'Dabangg'.
Eight years of Dabangg: Stars get nostalgic
Hosted by Salman Khan, Bigg Boss will be aired on Colors from this weekend, that is, October 1, 2017.
WATCH | Bigboss12 Contestant final list
Gallery
Phil Schiller, Apple's senior vice president of worldwide marketing, speaks about the Apple iPhone XS and Apple iPhone XS Max. | Associated Press
Apple unveils new iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max and iPhone XR
Movie: Manmarziyaan | Language: Hindi | Director: Anurag Kashyap | Cast: Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu, Abhishek Bachchan | Release date: 14 September 2018
Movie releases for this Ganesh Chaturthi weekend