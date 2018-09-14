Badshah to perform at XUB's fest

Sowmika Das By

Express News Service

Bollywood rapper Badshah and singer Astha Gill will soon visit the city to perform at the first edition of Xamboree - XUB’s Annual Management-Cultural Fest. The three-day cultural extravaganza will commence on October 4. According to the organising committe, it will be a medley of different events, ranging from cultural to business events.

The organising committee have started the pre-promotional events already. Events like Pratibha and Blood Donation camps will be held before the onset of three-day fest.

Several contests will be held during the fest. On the first day, a musical contest titled ‘Dhwani’ will be conducted.

‘Runway Roll’, a fashion show will follow the suit. Various business events have been designed by Xavier School of Rural Management, Xavier School of Sustainability Management, Xavier Center of Urban Management & Governance, and Xavier School of Commerce, like Gladiator, Proact, Urbrainiac, and Skill city.

A business plan competition titled Business Buzz will also be held. The MUN (Modern United Nations) will also commence on the first day of the fest. On the second day, a battle of bands titled Sonix will be held. One of the interesting events is Chakravyuh. It is an amalgamation of business games.

The Social Responsibility Cell of XUB along with X-Seed, the entrepreneurship cell, will organise ‘Samriddhi’ in which students would be able to present their business models. A photography contest and workshop on literature have also been designed.

The final day will start with Tamasha, the street play competition. The fest will come to an end with the performance of Badshah and Astha on October 6.