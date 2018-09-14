Home States Odisha

Out of BJD, Dama puts Naveen Patnaik on line of fire

The Chief Minister, however, dismissed the remarks against him by Rout as ‘ridiculous’.

Published: 14th September 2018 06:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2018 06:39 AM   |  A+A-

Naveen_Patnaik

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:Even as expulsion of former minister Damodar Rout from Biju Janata Dal evoked no response from the party leaders, the senior lawmaker launched a scathing attack on Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik for getting rid of Biju Patnaik’s loyalists one after another.

The Chief Minister, however, dismissed the remarks against him by Rout as ‘ridiculous’. “Dama babu has been making irresponsible statements. His allegations are ridiculous,” Naveen said after his return from New Delhi. On Wednesday night, Naveen had expelled the seven-time MLA from the party on charges of anti-party activities.

Naveen also made light of speculations over formation a new political outfit and said  it will have no impact. “It is their business. But a new political party will have no impact on the political scenario of the State,” he said. The meeting between former BJD leader Baijayant Panda and Rout at the latter’s residence had stirred speculations about formation of a new political party. However, as the day advanced, there seemed to be no development in this regard. The two leaders met for about 20 minutes.

Launching a direct attack on Naveen, Rout said the BJD president changed the party’s ideology to safeguard his political interest, which is contrary to the ideals of his father and former chief minister Biju Patnaik.

“A section of BJD leaders are now looting Odisha in the name of Biju Patnaik. This must be hurting the soul of the legendary leader. It will be good for the people of Odisha if the Chief Minister is unseated at the earliest,” he said. Rout had embarrassed the BJD by raising allegations of corruption in agriculture and cooperation departments. He also alleged that an officer, whom he described as the Godfather, and three MLAs are now running the BJD.

The 75-year-old Rout dismissed any possibility of joining either the Congress or the BJP or even the Left parties following his expulsion from the BJD. However, he did not make it clear if he has plans to float a new political outfit ahead of the elections.

“I can assure you that I am not joining the Congress, BJP or Left parties. However, I will contest next elections as the people of Paradip want me to,” Rout said and added, “I will reveal next course of action in the days ahead.”

Meanwhile, OPCC president Niranjan Patnaik said expulsion of Rout from the BJD is an internal matter. But, the allegations of scams made by Rout should be probed and truth must come out. “Let the Government say that Rout’s allegations are false,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Damodar Rout Naveen Patnaik

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rail coach restaurant opens at Chennai Rail Museum
Cooling off in protective suits could help Ebola workers
Gallery
Phil Schiller, Apple's senior vice president of worldwide marketing, speaks about the Apple iPhone XS and Apple iPhone XS Max. | Associated Press
Apple unveils new iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max and iPhone XR
Movie: Manmarziyaan | Language: Hindi | Director: Anurag Kashyap | Cast: Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu, Abhishek Bachchan | Release date: 14 September 2018
Movie releases for this Ganesh Chaturthi weekend