Ten-day Ganesh Chaturthi festival kicks off

A 10-day Ganesh Chaturthi  began with traditional fervour in Jharsuguda, Brajrajnagar, Belpahar, Bandhbahal and Banharpali towns of the district.

JHARSUGUDA: A 10-day Ganesh Chaturthi began with traditional fervour in Jharsuguda, Brajrajnagar, Belpahar, Bandhbahal and Banharpali towns of the district.

Heavy footfall was witnessed at various pandals, including Marwari Para, Thana Chowk and Lamtibahal with people from various parts of the towns and surrounding villages thronging these places on Thursday. While the Friends Club puja committee of Marwari Para has put up a pandal on Himalaya and Sea theme, Brajrajnagar’s Yuva Sangam Club installed an 11.5-foot tall idol of Lord Ganesh.

