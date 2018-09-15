Cow vigilantes detain train for five hours

By Express News Service

BALASORE: Cow vigilantes forced a Howrah-bound express train to stop at Balasore station for over five hours on Thursday night claiming that cows were being smuggled in the train.Altogether, 31 cattle were being transported legally to Kolkata in a bogey that was attached to Pondicherry-Howrah Express, officials said.

Members of Go Surakshya Samiti staged agitation in the railway station on Thursday night delaying the train for around four hours. The station manager of Balasore and police officers showed relevant papers for the transportation of cattle to the agitators and then the train was allowed to leave. Sources said the same train was stopped by Bajrang Dal activists at Bhubaneswar earlier in the day but it was allowed to move later.

The animals were procured from Balijoda cattle market and they were being transported to West Bengal for agriculture process.