Online sale of knockout matches opens

BHUBANESWAR:In the run-up to the Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup from November 28 to December 16, International Hockey Federation (FIH) and Hockey India on Friday lunched the online sale of tickets for knockout stages of the competition including cross-over, quarterfinals, semifinals, final and third and fourth position matches.

The semifinals and final tickets for the event are priced at `250 (East Stand), `150 (North Stand) and `150 (South Stand). All tickets are now available online at www.ticketgenie.in. In May, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik lunched the sale of online tickets for the Pool matches. The tickets are priced at `200 (East Stand), `100 (North Stand) and `100 (South Stand). All the online tickets for the inaugural matches have been sold out.

According to match fixture, 16 participating teams are divided into four Pools of four teams each.The Pool stages will see each team playing three matches over a span of 12 days from November 28 to December 9 before four cross-over matches are played December 10 and 11.

The knockout matches will be played between December 12 and 16 with the quarterfinals taking place on December 12 and 13, followed by semifinals on December 15. The matches for third and fourth positions as well as the final match will be played on December 16.The tournament will consist of 36 matches spanning over 19 days.

In the inaugural match, World No 3 Belgium will meet World No 11 Canada while the host World No 5 India will take on World No 15 South Africa.Rajinder Singh, President, Hockey India, expressed his joy at the launch of the online ticket sale for the knockout stages of the biggest men’s hocket event “With the hockey fever spreading across the country, we decided to launch the online sale of tickets for the knockout stages of the competition as it would give the fans a chance to secure their seats to witness the best teams in action at the 15000-seater Kalinga Hockey Stadium,” he said.