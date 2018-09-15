Home States Odisha

Ticket aspirants play safe, keep distance from Dama

Former minister Damodar Rout’s expulsion from the BJD has thrown his home-ground Jagatsinghpur into a state of political churn.

Published: 15th September 2018 02:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th September 2018 06:12 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

PARADIP: Former minister Damodar Rout’s expulsion from the BJD has thrown his home-ground Jagatsinghpur into a state of political churn.Local leaders, including the MP and several MLAs who have been considered close to the veteran leader, have maintained silence over Rout’s expulsion even as several  others have openly showed solidarity with him.

Sources said the leaders and erstwhile close associates of Rout have their political career at stake and are thus maintaining a distance from him. Jagatsinghpur MP Kulamani Samal, Tirtol MLA Rajashree Mallick, former MLA Umesh Swain, Paradip Municipality chairman Basant Biswal and  BJD Paradip Municipality unit president Sumant Biswal are all aspirants for party tickets for the forthcoming General and Assembly elections. They are afraid of action against them if seen with the ousted leader.Some have reportedly been in touch with Rout over phone but have kept away from meeting him as his rivals are keeping a strict vigil on the movement of his supporters, sources added.

On the other hand, hundreds of BJD leaders, including sarpanchs, panchayat samiti members, trade union leaders from Paradip and several leaders of different organisations have met Rout and vowed their support to strengthen his stronghold over Paradip, Balikuda and Erasama Assembly constituencies. Rout has been elected as MLA for seven times, including five times from Erasama and twice from Paradip.

Kujang block BJD president Chitaranjan Mishra said, ‘’Rout had been closely associated with former chief minister Biju Patnaik and toiled for the party in every capacity he has served. He has been instrumental in developing a strong base of BJD not only in coastal Jagatsinghpur and Kendrapara districts, but also across the State”.

“Rout played a key role in foiling the midnight coup attempt by then MP Pyarimohan Mohapatra. Due to his efforts, the party was saved from the split. Now, some vested interests in BJD had taken the lead to expel him from the party. We are shocked by his ouster”, Mishra said.Meanwhile, Rout on Friday met supporters from Kujang and Paradip and sought their cooperation to contest from Paradip Assembly constituency in 2019 General elections.

While interacting with locals, he said, “It was a pre-planned move of the BJD to expel me from the party in order to provide party ticket to Debashish Samantray in the upcoming elections. The decision to expel me was made without  proper enquiry.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rail coach restaurant opens at Chennai Rail Museum
Cooling off in protective suits could help Ebola workers
Gallery
15 feet 'Bullet Vinayagar' at Sri Sakthi Vinayagar temple, Kotturpuram, Chennai. (Photo | EPS/ D SAMPATH KUMAR)
Chocolate, currency and murukku: Things that Ganesha was made of this Ganesh Chaturthi
Usain Bolt took a zero-gravity flight over France on Wednesday, courtesy of a champagne producer. (Photo | Usain Bolt Twitter)
Olympic champ Usain Bolt tries sprinting in zero gravity