After London, bus campaign to be launched in Sydney, Munich

After London, the Odisha Government is all set to promote Hockey Men's World Cup Bhubaneswar 2018 through advertisement in city buses at Sydney and Munich.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: After London, the Odisha Government is all set to promote Hockey Men’s World Cup Bhubaneswar 2018 through advertisement in city buses at Sydney and Munich.

The advertisement in public transportation system will highlight the theme of the campaign titled “Odisha by Morning, Hockey by Evening”. Besides wooing hockey lovers in the two cities, the Government aims at attracting tourists through sports tourism to the State.

The bus advertisement campaign will be visible in Sydney from September 24 and in Munich from October 1. Sydney being one of the major hockey-playing destinations, a large number of fans from there are expected at the biggest men’s hockey event from November 28 to December 16 at Kalinga Stadium here.

According to sources, besides enjoying their favourite sports, the fans from Sydney and Munich can visit tourist destinations in the City. They can come along with their family and friends to explore the city during the day and cheer for their favourite teams at night.

“Bus advertising campaign is a powerful medium to ensure that our message is heard. It will provide valuable information not only about the Hockey World Cup but also Odisha to the commuters during the peak morning and evening hours. Through this campaign, Odisha will be projected as an exciting sports and tourist destination in the world,” said Sports and Youth Services Secretary Vishal Dev.

The bus advertisement forms a part of a wider marketing campaign for Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup Bhubaneswar 2018.

